When Lewis Hamilton clinched the fastest F1 lap shattering Kimi Raikkonen’s record at Monza

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton set the fastest lap in the history of Formula One taking pole at the Italian Grand Prix in the 2020 season.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton dominated the 2010s with his blistering Mercedes team winning 103 races. He also led the world championship ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas.

Going into the Italian Grand Prix, the German outfit was looking to dominate yet again at Ferrari’s home ground. Both the Mercedes drivers locked the front grid with Carlos Sainz right behind.

Hamilton went home taking the pole position for the Italian Grand Prix with the fastest lap in Formula One history. However, things would not go well for the Briton on the race track.

Hamilton sets the Fastest Lap ever Formula One lap

Lewis Hamilton took his sixth pole in the last seven races during the 2020 season. Moreover, it was his seventh pole position at Monza as he broke his own previous record.

The Mercedes driver had one of the most stunning laps in Formula One history. He drove at an average speed of 264.362 km/h and won the pole by just 0.069 seconds ahead of Bottas.

The 5.69-kilometres Autodromo Nazionale Monza is known as the temple of speed. Hamilton broke Kimi Raikkonen’s record of an average speed of 263.587 km/h by 0.232 seconds.

“The speeds we’re going through the Lesmos is pretty awesome” – Lewis Hamilton on Monza

Hamilton’s lap time of 1.18.887 seconds was arguably one of his best. After the qualifying, he stated: “It was not too bad. I’m generally really happy with the actual laps I did.”

The Briton further added: “The speeds we’re going through the Lesmos is pretty awesome. You are moving around when you get to the low-speed sections, so Turns 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5, it’s definitely a little bit tricky there. But the rest of it, you’re just trying to gauge how much you try and attack.”

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly would eventually go on and win the race with Sainz and Racing Point’s Lance Stroll in the podium places.

An average speed of 264.362 kilometres per hour… Jump aboard for the fastest lap in F1 history! 🔥@LewisHamilton blitzed the Monza track record in Saturday qualifying to take his sixth @pirellisport pole position of 2020 😱#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/ZWNt8ryiZO — Formula 1 (@F1) September 5, 2020

