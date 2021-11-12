“I’m the only driver that gets booed, every single race”: Lewis Hamilton finally tells us what he really feels about being frequently booed

Every champion has its fans. They also have their fair share of haters. The Mercedes driver finally opened up about the effect of the booing.

Lewis Hamilton has been a polarising figure in F1 for more than just his driving, much to the chagrin of the seven-time world champion. Ever since he has set foot into the sport, Hamilton has had to face discrimination from fans and sometimes on the paddock too.

One of the most infamous incidents which the Briton had to go through was in Spain in 2008. Hamilton was welcomed by the sight of a group of fans wearing T-shirts that said ‘Hamilton’s Family’, and they had painted themselves black. The black face fans started up quite the controversy, and F1 did nothing to support Hamilton.

Bernie Ecclestone, who was the F1 boss at the time, went so far as to say: “I think it’s all nonsense. I don’t think it was anything to do with racism. I think people look and read into things that are not there.”

Nowadays, Hamilton has found the strength to talk about issues he feels are important and is no longer afraid to call a spade a spade.

In a recent interview with Brazillian journalist Mariana Becker, the multiple world champion opened up about how he never felt safe enough to discuss important issues before.

“I definitely didn’t feel safe to speak about it, that’s why I was nervous.” The Mercedes driver then gave a little insight into what he has to go through every race weekend, even today. “Each race, today, that I have, there isn’t one I don’t get booed. I’m the only driver that gets booed, every single race.”

When asked if the booing gets to his head, Hamilton acknowledged the effect it has on him. “I’m not gonna lie, I mean, I’m only human so of course [it affects me]. Of course I hear it.”

Why is Lewis Hamilton being booed?

At the start of the article, it is mentioned how polarising Hamilton really is. There are many reasons for it. Some are valid, and some are not at all.

Lewis Hamilton, along with Mercedes, has dominated the sport for six of the last seven years. Most fans at this point are rooting for just about anyone else. People were not kind to Sebastian Vettel when he was at his peak in his Red Bull days. He also was booed frequently, and he took criticism on the chin.

Even Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher was booed in his golden days at Ferrari. This was because people were bored of the predictable outcomes of the races. All champions at the top of their game went through it.

This year, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has been voted as the most popular driver of the season. His title challenge has brought even more fans into the sport. There is a new challenger who can finally maybe topple the reigning champion.



In simple words, it is a David vs Goliath story in F1 right now. However, comparing Hamilton to Goliath would be unfair as Goliath was a morally wrong person who did wrong things. In contrast, Hamilton is a race driver whose only ‘crime’ is dominating his sport.

Max Verstappen, in most people’s minds, is the main protagonist of this year’s season, which naturally makes Lewis Hamilton, who is his main rival, the ‘antagonist’.

There is one more factor that needs addressing. Many people have become disenchanted with the seven-time world champion ever since he has taken a firm stance on the Black Lives Matter movement. These people say that politics should be kept away from sports. The cesspool of garbage that is the internet comment section confirms this.

Any post which features Hamilton talking about essential issues sees a toxic amount of vitriol in the comments. This is something that cannot be ignored.

Could it really be racism that is the cause of the booing Hamilton faces at races? Is it Hamilton’s ‘wokeness’ which irks people? Could it be the anti-incumbency sentiment that wants fans to see a new champion? Intentions can never be correctly assumed by anyone other than the person who does the action themself.

All that can be said is, putting beside all the negativity, this season is one of the best in almost a decade, and the title fight is exhilarating. Despite whoever wins the title this year, both drivers can go home feeling content that they gave the fans a season to remember.