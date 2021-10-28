“That is my personal view” – F1 supremo Stefano Domenicali not very surprised Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are more popular than reigning champion Lewis Hamilton

“That is my personal view” – Stefano Domenicali explains how Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are more popular than reigning champion Lewis Hamilton in recent fan survey.

The fan survey in reference was conducted by the Motorsport Network, in association with Nielsen. It revealed title challenger Max Verstappen and Lando Norris as more popular than 7-time champ Lewis Hamilton.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali is somewhat surprised by it, but not very, considering the age group that predominantly took part in the survey. The average voting age was 32, compared to 36 from the last survey done in 2017.

“Well, I have to say, yes, in a way.

“But on the other hand, if you think about the demographic of the people that are more involved in these kind of [votes], I think you understand why Lando has a great audience, in that respect.

“It’s more connected to the fact he has an approach with them that is fresh, in a way that is more close to the people that are following that. That is my personal view.

“I don’t want to give a bigger magnitude than what it is, but for sure it’s a sign that, as I always said, we don’t have a problem with the drivers for the future.

“We have an incredible group of young, very talented and very good drivers that is of value for Formula 1.”

Results from the biggest ever F1 fan survey 👀 pic.twitter.com/7D2GtlhBNG — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) October 26, 2021

Drive to Survive x Formula 1

The Netflix show Drive to Survive has brought in a large number of fans to the sport, something acknowleged by Domenicali.

“For sure, Drive to Survive had a big impact, mainly on the ones that were not really so avid fans of Formula 1.

“They saw different narratives with regards to the sport. For sure, it had a positive impact.”

