F1

“Imagine a seven-time World Champion giving up just like that”- F1 Twitter shocked as Lewis Hamilton ‘gives up’ on the Spanish GP after first lap collision with Kevin Magnussen

"Imagine a seven-time World Champion giving up just like that"- F1 Twitter shocked as Lewis Hamilton 'gives up' on the Spanish GP after first lap collision with Kevin Magnussen
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Over $250,000 for his own personalized plate"- Lewis Hamilton paid a mammoth amount to a property tycoon for his own fancy number plate
Next Article
Prerak Mankad and Vinoo Mankad relation: Is Prerak Mankad related to Vinoo Mankad?
F1 Latest News
Perez: "I'm happy for the team, but we need to speak later"
“No it’s not ok”: F1 Twitter tells Charles Leclerc & Ferrari it’s not okay to lose 26 points in Spanish GP

Charles Leclerc lost power while leading the Spanish GP and had to retire from the…