F1

“First F1 bet, let’s see how it goes”- Rapper Drake bets $300K on Charles Leclerc winning the Spanish Grand Prix

"First F1 bet, let's see how it goes"- Rapper Drake bets $300K on Charles Leclerc winning the Spanish Grand Prix and his connection with Nicholas Latifi
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
“I don’t care what fantasy squad you put together, we are hard to beat”: When Stephen Curry picked the 2014-2015 Warriors as his starting five to start an NBA 2K16 franchise
Next Article
"Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan had an influence over Tiger Woods' marriage!": When the Phoenix Suns legend gave an honest answer about their involvement in the golfer's life  
F1 Latest News
"Over $250,000 for his own personalized plate"- Lewis Hamilton paid a mammoth amount to a property tycoon for his own fancy number plate
“Over $250,000 for his own personalized plate”- Lewis Hamilton paid a mammoth amount to a property tycoon for his own fancy number plate

Lewis Hamilton is one of the richest athletes in the world and he once spent…