Ghost of the Past Haunts Haas With $13 Million Legal Case

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Financial woes haunt Haas once again as recent off-track developments mean that the American outfit has to pay $13 million to its past Title sponsor Uralkali. As confirmed by Speedweek, an arbitration court in Switzerland has ruled against Haas, in a case that stemmed from their separation from Uralkali in 2022.

The Uralkali branding in Haas’ cars paid tribute to Russia (its home country) with the colors red, white, and blue running through. Nikita Mazepin, former-owner Dimitry’s son was also part of the team, and it was common knowledge that Haas relied heavily on Russian money.

However, things fell apart between the two parties following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2o22. Uralkali and its branding were removed from all Haas cars and garages just days before the season kicked off. Shortly thereafter, Mazepin was also replaced by Kevin Magnussen.

Uralkali wasn’t happy with the decision. They issued a statement insisting that sports and politics shouldn’t mix, and outside factors shouldn’t govern the workings within an F1 team. Additionally, they told the authorities that they had paid most of the sponsorship money to Haas and that the Kannapolis-based outfit failed to meet its obligations.

As a result, Uralkali wanted $13 million in compensation. Haas meanwhile, made a claim for $8.4 million, which was the remainder amount of the sponsorship deal with the Russians. Now that the court has ruled in favor of the former, they await Haas to meet the obligations as soon as possible. Even if they do, their troubles are far from being over.

Haas has another court case they need to deal with

In late April earlier this year, news emerged of former Team Principal Guenther Steiner taking Haas to court. The Italian-American reportedly sued them on two grounds. Firstly, for unpaid commissions and secondly, for using his likeness in promotional materials and merchandise.

In response, Haas put up a case against Steiner. This was about a trademark issue in Steiner’s autobiography titled ‘Surviving to Drive’. Haas argued that the book has unlawfully used and displayed the team’s automation trademarks for personal gain and illicit profit.

As a result, Haas is seeking compensation for damages over the use of their trademarks and images. As things stand, the complaint has been made against Steiner and Ten Speed Press, the publisher of the book.

