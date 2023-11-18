Lewis Hamilton Manages to Beat Michael Schumacher As His F1 Car Collects $17.1 Million at Las Vegas

With Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher going head to head for the battle of being the F1 GOAT, the Briton hasn’t been able to overtake his German rivals seven titles. However, he did recently manage to break a record that Schumacher held for quite some time as his old Mercedes got auctioned off for a whopping $17,100,000.

Advertisement

Hamilton’s 2013 challenger, the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 W04 was put up for auction by Sotheby’s in the Awakening Theater at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel at the inaugural GP weekend. The highest bidder who managed to snag the car paid more than $17 million for it along with a 10% buyer’s premium.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LH44updates/status/1725691974206771545?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement



The car thus became the second highest priced F1 car to be sold off, a record that was previously held by Michael Schumacher’s 2003 car. The F2003-GA, with which the former Ferrari driver won his sixth title, was sold for $15 million last year in November.

However, there is a long way to go if Hamilton wants to claim the top spot in the list of the highest priced F1 cars to be sold. The record currently belongs to Juan Manuel Fangio, whose 1954 Mercedes W196R was sold in 2013 for a whopping $29,650,095.

Other Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher cars to be auctioned off

Hamilton’s 2013 challenger wasn’t really close to being the fastest car on the grid that year. The Briton managed to win one race that year with the car, but had managed to claim 4 podiums, finally finishing 4th with 189 points behind Mark Webber, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel.

This isn’t the first car that Hamilton had auctioned. His 2010 car, the McLaren-Mercedes MP4-25 was the first Hamilton car to be put up on auction. It was sold by Sotheby’s back in 2021 for a price tag of $6,658,000.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/EngineMode11/status/1551838141539033088?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement



As for Michael Schumacher, he has more than one cars sold off for whopping figures. The Ferrari F300 which was used by the German in 1998 for 4 races, of which he managed to win all 4, was sold in 2022 for a price tag of $6,220,000

Other Schumacher cars include the 2002 Ferrari F2002 with which he managed to win his fifth championship. The 2001 Ferrari F2001 which gave Schumacher his 4th title was also sold for $7,504,000 recently.