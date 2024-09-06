In One of the Most Dangerous Jobs In the World, Lewis Hamilton’s Passion Project Scares Him

Amongst the multiple things that Lewis Hamilton is passionate about like racing, fashion, film production, and adventure sports, music holds a special place. The Brit featured in Christina Aguilera’s song Pipe under the pseudonym XNDA. However, the Mercedes driver hasn’t released any music since then and reveals how this passion project scares him.

According to Rollingstone.com, he said, “I go through these phases where I’m doing a lot. I’m writing a lot, and I’m recording a lot, and really feeling inspired, and then I go through these periods where I just stop doing it. I do it less and less and less, and then I stop setting my mic up.”

“In a sport where you don’t feel like you could fit in, where you know you’re different, but you can’t really talk too much and there’s no way to express yourself other than in a car, to then have music and be able to put my feelings out into something,” Lewis Hamilton on music pic.twitter.com/kyp6dQntqj — Streamdorm (@Streamdorm) September 6, 2024

Hamilton was then asked if he was scared of releasing his music to the public, to which he replied, “No plans on ever giving [the songs] to anybody. I never got into music, to put the music up.” It seems strange to think that Hamilton would be scared of releasing his music, considering his profession is one of the scariest in the world.

He started playing guitar at 13 after being inspired by his father who played in a reggae band. He then bought a turntable at 16, followed by a few gigs at the local nightclubs. Despite having been passionate about music for so long, the 39-year-old has not yet released any album or single of his own.

Regardless, if he does plan on releasing music, it’ll instantly become a hit, given his social media presence and fan base. Fellow F1 rival Charles Leclerc released a few songs on Spotify, and they instantly became hits.

A Grammy winner also once hailed Hamilton’s vocal skills

According to F1 briefings, Williams James Adams, popularly known as Will.i.am, also once hailed Hamilton’s vocal capabilities as he said, “Lewis Hamilton, it’s kind of not fair that he’s that good, and he sings amazing. Seriously, I’ve been in the studio with him. Lewis is an amazing singer. Lewis is no joke with the vocals.”

The Grammy winner went on to suggest that Hamilton has the capability to outshine any singer on the stage with his vocals. Other than Adams, current Ferrari drivers Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have also praised the Briton’s singing abilities.

In an interview, they were once asked who would they have as the lead singer if there was an F1 band. Both Ferrari drivers replied Hamilton. With Hamilton having received the praises of not only a Grammy winner but also his F1 rivals, the fans may indeed get to witness a treat if he ever decides to release his music to the public.