Charles Leclerc Assures Stefanos Tsitsipas Size Won’t Be an Issue as They Plan to Go Karting – “We Make You Fit”

With a week’s break between the Japanese and the Chinese Grand Prix, F1 drivers had a chance to let loose and spend some time away from the sport. Taking full advantage of the same, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris attended the final of the 2024 Monte Carlo Masters, contested between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud. At the event, Leclerc and Tsitsipas met each other on the court and engaged in a conversation about go-karting.

Per a video uploaded on X by user Clara, the duo can be seen drumming up plans of going karting together.

Tsitsipas initiated the conversation by referring to famous content creator Seb Delanney. The Greek Tennis star mentioned how he and Delanney once went karting alongside the likes of Pierre Gasly, piquing Leclerc’s curiosity.

The Ferrari driver immediately proposed the idea of him and Tsitsipas going karting together. As much as Tsitsipas liked the idea, he was a little worried about being able to fit in the kart. However, Leclerc assured him that they would take care of it.

“We make you fit. Don’t worry,” the 26-year-old driver said.

Leclerc was accompanied by his girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux and Norris at the finals of this prestigious tennis event. The Monegasque enjoyed the final, which Tsitsipas won with relative ease. Pitched against Casper Ruud, Tsitsipas won the match in straight sets with a score of 6-1, 6-4. Notably, this was Tsitsipas’ third title win in the last four years of the tournament.

Not the only time Charles Leclerc visited a Tennis match

Charles Leclerc is a huge tennis fan and visits matches other than those that take place just beside his home turf. Last year, the 26-year-old attended a Wimbledon match between Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz. Back then, he was accompanied by Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and the latter’s girlfriend Francisca Gomes.

With Leclerc being an out-and-out Djokovic fan, the visit proved fruitful for him. The Serbian won the match 6-7, 6-7, 7-5, 4-6, after a hard-fought battle against the Pole.

Aside from Djokovic, Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz also caught the attention of Leclerc. In 2023, Leclerc appreciated Alcaraz for being an incredible player and ironically, the Murcia-born tennis star went on to defeat his favorite player Djokovic in a gruesome Wimbledon final that lasted a full five sets.

Gasly and Leclerc once again teamed up with each other to attend a tennis match at the 2023 Monte Carlo Masters. The duo saw Andrey Rublev become champion that year, defeating Holger Rune. Aside from these events, Leclerc has also been seen enjoying matches at the BNP Paribas Open in Paris.