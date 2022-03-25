“Max was the kind of guy I looked up to at that stage”: Lando Norris looks back on the moment when he first met Max Verstappen

McLaren’s Lando Norris admits that 2021 F1 Champion Max Verstappen was a driver he looked up to during his early racing days.

Norris’ F1 career has taken off at a steady pace. The McLaren star joined their academy program in 2017, before landing a full-time seat two years later. Since then, he’s only gotten better and is closer than ever to getting his first win in F1.

In a YouTube video posted by Sky Sports, the young Brit was looking back on the early days of his racing career via old Instagram posts on his account. The pictures ranged from his first karting victories, all the way to his F1 debut alongside Carlos Sainz at McLaren.

One of the pictures we saw was that of a young Lando Norris and Verstappen. The former revealed that it was a picture that was taken in 2013. Norris was racing in the junior series at that point, whereas Verstappen was in the seniors.

The 22-year old went on to praise Verstappen, calling him someone he looked up to. The Dutch driver had an immensely successful junior career, winning every series he ever took part in.

Lando Norris is proud of how far both him and Max Verstappen have come

The picture Norris shows us was taken way before glory or fame reached the two young drivers. It was back when they were giving it their all to reach the pinnacle of motorsports, Formula 1.

Fast forward to nine years later and both are established stars within the world of F1. Verstappen is coming on the back of a Title winning campaign, where as Norris is undisputedly one of the most talented on the grid.

Norris went on to say that his picture with the now Red Bull star was taken after what was a very tough race for him. A rival driver took him out during the race, which resulted in him finishing 28th.

The one who took him out however, finished 29th in the previous round and Norris ended up winning the Championship nevertheless.

Norris and Verstappen do share a good relationship off track. After the 24-year old’s Title win last season, the Bristol born driver was one of the first to congratulate him on social media.

“Congrats World Champ. I got you, don’t cry,” Norris wrote on Instagram.

