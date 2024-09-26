Is Daniel Ricciardo’s F1 Career Over?

RB has announced that Daniel Ricciardo will be leaving the team with immediate effect. This spells the end of the #3 driver’s second stint in the sport, with many theorizing that this may also signal the end of his F1 career for good.

Ricciardo has himself, however, not divulged any details about his own plans for the future. And while he has not expressed an intention to fight for a seat in 2025, a slim window of opportunity still presents itself before the 35-year-old if he wants it.

Ricciardo’s departure was followed by RB’s confirmation that Liam Lawson will be taking the Australian’s place at the Faenza-based team from the US GP onwards. In terms of F1’s 2024 silly season, this leaves the second seat at Sauber/Audi for 2025 as the only vacant seat up for grabs.

The Honey Badger might be enticed to make a ploy for that race-seat but he will be coming up against some stiff competition. As things stand, it is understood that only three drivers are in serious contention to partner with Nico Hulkenberg at the Hinwil-based team from 2025.

Sauber’s current driver, Valtteri Bottas, has an option to race for them in 2025 but is yet to receive confirmation from the team about his future. On the other hand, new team principal Mattia Binotto is also looking at F2 prodigy Gabriel Bortoleto and Williams’ Franco Colapinto as possible candidates.

Ricciardo and Hulkenberg have proven to be a potent combination during their time together at Renault. Even though the duo got on well together, the Honey Badger often had the legs over his German teammate. During the 21 races they took part in as teammates, Ricciardo beat Hulkenberg 11-4 in the races and 13-8 in qualifying.

Another factor that could give Ricciardo the upper hand in negotiations against the likes of Bottas, Bortoleto, and Colapinto is his marketability. The 35-year-old is one of the most recognizable and friendly personalities in the paddock.

Moreover, his commercial value in the US has skyrocketed since the advent of Netflix’s Drive to Survive docuseries. And while Audi are billed as a German works team, the Neuberg-based outfit will want to capitalize on the sport’s rising popularity in the American market.