‘Magic Guy’ Daniel Ricciardo Given Painful Slap Of Reality With F1 Career On The Line: “He’s Going To Be Replaced”

Hyped to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull, Daniel Ricciardo is under more pressure than any other F1 driver. The Australian hasn’t had the best start to the season, with his teammate outperforming him in the first two races. Spinning out in Jeddah did not help Ricciardo’s case either, as the pressure continued to grow on him. On the latest episode of the Formula for Success podcast, former F1 team principal Eddie Jordan expressed caution to the Honey Badger about his future in the sport.

Speaking about Ricciardo, Jordan claimed that there might not be a more loved personality in F1. The 75-year-old referred to Ricciardo as a “magic guy” to have on the team. However, he added a lovable personality wouldn’t be enough to be a driver in F1.

There have been no impressive performances from Ricciardo that could convince Jordan to spend his sponsorship money to hire him.

“He needs a result more than anyone perhaps. He needs to get it together because otherwise he’s going to be replaced. He can understand why he would be replaced because the performances are not just there.”, said Jordan.

With younger talents like Oliver Bearman and Liam Lawson awaiting their turn, question marks continue to grow around Ricciardo. Jordan believes that Ricciardo needs to ponder over how much time he has left, given his performances. Notably, Jordan isn’t the only one demanding stronger performances from Ricciardo.

Helmut Marko wants to see more from Daniel Ricciardo

Writing a column for SpeedWeek recently, Helmut Marko talked about the opening performance of the Visa Cash App RB drivers. While Yuki Tsunoda impressed Marko greatly, the case isn’t the same with Ricciardo. Noting that there was a lot at stake for both drivers, Marko claimed Ricciardo needed to come up with something soon.

Tsunoda has at least been good in qualifying sessions, and the first stint in Jeddah was also quite decent from him. Ricciardo, on the other hand, has been struggling in each aspect. Furthermore, the spin in Jeddah made him look like an amateur.

F1 will return in late March with the third race of the season in Australia. Hopes will be high for Ricciardo to kickstart his season, given it will be his home race. The Honey Badger is yet to score a point this season, and he will be hoping to open his tally in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Marko also called out the V-CARB team as a whole to improve on their outings. They need to find more pace in their car, much like they did during the pre-season testing. Should they be able to do so, Marko believes the team has a shot at finishing 6th in the constructors’ championship.