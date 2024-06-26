mobile app bar

Is George Russell Engaged to Carmen Mundt? Info Accidentally Leaked In the Funniest Way Possible

Naman Gopal Srivastava
Published

Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Mark Webber might have just played spoilsport for George Russell and Carmen Mundt via a comment on an Instagram post. The Mercedes driver recently posted a video showing him and Mundt working out in the gym, and Webber, quite possibly, revealed something Russell didn’t want the world to know.

Mundt was doing the seated row exercise, and her form wasn’t correct. As such, Webber asked Russell to show her the right technique, but he referred to Mundt as “the bride”. 

“Pls help the bride out with the rowing technique mate,” the former Red Bull driver said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by George Russell (@georgerussell63)

This has sparked speculation and the F1 community wants to know if this means Russell is engaged to Mundt.

Born in Spain, Mundt moved to London at 18, where after obtaining a degree in Finance and Business Management from the University of Westminster, she met Russell during her internship with W1 Investment group in 2020.

Webber’s comments could have been a simple joke, or it could mean that insiders in the paddock know something the fans don’t. As such, the community took to X, to react to Webber potentially leaking the news.

Fans take over X to add to the chaos around George Russell

Webber made fans flood to the comments section, asking for clarification. Some, believe that Webber truly slipped. That he accidently did reveal the fact that Russell and Mundt are engaged.

Having been together for nearly four years, Russell and Montero getting engaged wouldn’t be the biggest surprise. However, it certainly is great news for the couple and those close to them.

At the same time, the two might have been preparing a special announcement for a special occasion. Webber, however, might have spilled milk over those plans with his “bride” comment.

