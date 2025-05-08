“Is He French?”: Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley Rate Lewis Hamilton’s Met Gala Outfit

As with every year, there was widespread anticipation surrounding the star-studded Met Gala appearances and who wore what. It’s also an event the F1 community keeps an eye on—especially for the paddock’s resident fashion mogul, Lewis Hamilton, whose outfit was carefully rated by two of America’s most popular former athletes.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley, the hilarious duo of Inside the NBA on TNT, took a look at pictures of various celebrities who attended this popular fashion event. Well, initially, it was just Barkley doing the ratings, but O’Neal joined in a while later, and upon seeing Hamilton, he had an interesting question in mind.

“Is he French?” the former Lakers Center asked, surprised to see what he wore. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t like what the Briton brought to the red carpet.

“I see what you did with the little beret,” Shaq added. But according to Barkley, it wasn’t quite perfect. He liked Hamilton’s white suit (which was actually ivory color) and beret, but decided to give him a 9/10.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt)

Nonetheless, the seven-time F1 world champion was one of the standout stars of the event and even served as a co-chair, highlighting his significance in the fashion world. His outfit, designed by 33-year-old British designer Grace Wales Bonner, was a blend that paid homage to both Black culture and the world of high fashion.

He wore an ivory suit with tailored pants and an ivory blouse, with his jacket and trousers adorned with pearls and other jewelry on both sides. He completed the look with several bold, stylish rings.

“It’s hard to put into words what it means to co-chair this year’s Met. This year’s theme speaks to royalty, spirituality, and the sacred power of adornment,” the Ferrari driver wrote on his Instagram after the Gala.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

Hamilton also had the chance to catch up with some old friends and familiar faces. For starters, there was Serena Williams, who wore an elegant dress that Barkley rated a perfect 10 out of 10.

Hamilton’s long-time ex-girlfriend, Nicole Scherzinger, was also among the attendees. Scherzinger and Hamilton dated from 2007 to 2015, and the former Mercedes driver has reportedly remained single since.

While it’s possible they crossed paths at the Gala, there’s no evidence to confirm it—they weren’t seen together or captured in the same frame. Interestingly, Scherzinger did meet Hamilton’s rumored former flame, Shakira, and even shared a photo of the singer’s outfit on her Instagram.