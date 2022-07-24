Even if Charles Leclerc wins every remaining races, Max Verstappen could still win the championship

Charles Leclerc suffered his third DNF at the French Grand Prix and increased the gap between him and his rival by 63 points.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc had hoped to minimise the gap between him and his rival Max Verstappen at the French Grand Prix but instead, a mistake saw him increase the gap by 63 points.

Leclerc took the lead of the race at the lights out and was doing an impressive job in keeping the Red Bull behind. He was even closing in to take fresh tyres to defend his position when he went wide on turn 11 and pinned his Ferrari into the barriers.

The Monegasque’s retirement saw Leclerc scream frustratingly on the team radio and hopes of the title going out of hand for the Tifosi.

A Reddit user even pointed out that even if Leclerc goes on to win every single of the remaining races, Verstappen still has a fair chance of taking the title home for the second time.

As per calculations, even if Verstappen finishes P2 in every remaining race and bags the fastest lap points there would still be a 71 points difference standing between the two title contenders. Currently, the points difference is 63 with the Dutchman holding P1 in the standings with 233 points.

“If I keep the mistakes then it is pointless” – Charles Leclerc

After his heartbreaking retirement from the Circuit Paul Ricard, Leclerc admitted that it was his mistake that saw him spin into the barriers.

He said, “I am performing at the highest level of my career but if I keep the mistakes then it is pointless. If we lose the championship by 32 points I will know where they are coming from but it is unacceptable.”

"I go through the same process all the time and try to analyse. It is a mistake and that is it. Trying to push too much and I lost the rear. It has been a very difficult weekend for me, I struggled with the balance of the car. I made a mistake at the wrong moment."

“I go through the same process all the time and try to analyse. It is a mistake and that is it. Trying to push too much and I lost the rear. It has been a very difficult weekend for me, I struggled with the balance of the car. I made a mistake at the wrong moment.”

Leclerc previously suffered DNF in Spain and Azerbaijan due to power unit issues.

