“Takes me back to my childhood”: Lewis Hamilton enjoys a $1 treat after claiming P2 in the 2022 French GP

After a 2nd place finishes in the 2022 French GP, Lewis Hamilton enjoys an ice lolly after a hot day in the French Riviera.

Lewis Hamilton celebrated his 300th race start in F1 with style. The Briton finished P2 in the 2022 French GP behind the Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

This was his 187th podium finish since his debut in 2007. And also his 5th of the season. HAmilton has also featured on the podium in the last 4 consecutive races.

But it wasn’t just Hamilton’s performances raising the temperatures. The circuit Paul Ricard saw a temperature of 33° C. Making the 2022 French GP one of the hottest races of the years.

F1 drivers are usually challenged by the extreme G-forces and speeds of the cars. But in such hot temperatures, the car’s cockpit becomes an oven!

Hence staying hydrated and cool during the race is just as important as cooling down post the race. And as a treat, F1TV host Will Buxton was handing out Ice popsicles to drivers.

After the post-race interview, Will offered Lewis an Ice Lolly. To which Lewis asked out of amusement, “Is it for me?” Being a Vegan, Lewis double-checked if it fit his diet.

But when given the choice, the 7-time World Champion could not refuse his childhood treat. He chose a grape-flavoured lolly as it was his favourite growing up.

Lewis claimed in excitement, “Those are like the ones from school. I used to go and get these from the corner shop. Takes me back to my childhood.”

Will claimed he went off like a ‘Happy customer’! But it was a well-deserved treat for the Former world Champion after a magnificent drive that too without a drinks bottle in his car.

Lewis Hamilton completed the French GP without having water

Lewis Hamilton might have not won the French GP. But the Brit did have to put a Herculean task in order to just finish it.

The temperature around the track during the race was upwards of 33° C. And on the Asphalt tarmac, it would have been even higher.

Hamilton later revealed that his drinks mechanism was not working in his Mercedes W-14. Leaving the driver parched and exhausted at the end of the race.

And to no wonder, he was lying down on the floor of the cool-down room ahead of the podium celebrations. Hamilton later revealed that he lost about 3 KGs due to the heat and lack of hydration.

