“Is That It?”: Susie Wolff Is NOT Happy With the FIA as Mercedes Duo Battle On

The FIA has seemingly backed out of its ongoing battle with F1 royalty, the Wolffs. The FIA retracted its pursuit of a conflict of interest inquiry involving Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, and F1 Academy trailblazer, Susie Wolff. While this retreat should signal the conclusion of an awkward chapter for the FIA, the war has only begun.

In an unexpected about-face on Thursday evening, the FIA announced the cessation of its investigation against the Wolffs, asserting that there was no case to answer. This move happened after all the remaining 9 F1 teams made a coordinated move declaring that no team had lodged complaints about the supposed information leak.

While the organizing body wishes to put this embarrassing incident behind it, especially with the prize-giving gala imminent, the handling of the matter remains open to scrutiny. Susie Wolff is angry about the whole situation. Releasing a statement in response to the FIA’s white flag, Wolff stated: “When I saw the statement issued by the FIA yesterday evening, my first reaction was: Is that it?”

Susie Wolff further explains that her integrity had been called into question in multiple forums. Yet no one from the FIA has bothered to contact her. Claiming to be “collateral damage” in someone else’s mess, Wolff also takes a good guess of being “the target of a failed attempt to discredit me.”

With reputation, respect, and her honor on the line, Wolff is furious with the handling of the matter. However, she takes a moment to thank the unified efforts of the F1 teams who rushed to her and the F1 Academy’s support.

Wolff also demands accountability from the FIA, especially for the repercussions of their statement. “I have received online abuse about my work and family.” She concludes her strong statement with one powerful line in summation of her emotions. “What happened this week is simply not good enough. As a sport, we must demand, and we deserve, better.”

Mercedes seeks compensation for damages

The decision to probe seemed triggered by a lone, unverified media report claiming that Wolff had made remarks seemingly informed by FOM insider information. Despite the FIA citing “media speculation” as part of the jurisdiction, there was scant evidence beyond this solitary source.

Further, the collective action of the F1 teams against the FIA only redirected attention towards questioning why the FIA initiated the inquiry in the first place. The decision-making process behind the investigation, its abrupt dismissal, and the lack of transparency in these proceedings could potentially strain relationships between the governing body, the teams, and FOM.

It is also being reported that Mercedes could seek compensation from the FIA for the reputational damage its actions have inflicted on the Silver Arrows. Further, senior F1 figures are also questioning the FIA and its leader, Ben Sulayem.

With tensions between F1 and the FIA already at an all-time high, the aftermath of this episode is likely to linger, leaving the FIA in the shadows of questions and skepticism.