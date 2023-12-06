Red Bull and F1 Teams Gang Up to Form a Revolution Against the FIA Amid Toto-Susie Wolff Controversy

A few weeks after the 2023 F1 season concluded in Abu Dhabi, a major controversy has erupted involving Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff, and the FIA. Soon after media reports suggested that there may have been a breach of confidentiality between the teams and the Formula 1 management, the FIA released a statement that they would be investigating Toto and Susie regarding the same. Although the FIA launched an investigation by citing that one of Mercedes’ rivals had pushed them to do so, Red Bull and all the other eight teams have sensationally denied the same.

All the other nine F1 teams have now released statements to categorically state that they have not lodged any complaints against either Toto or Susie. Furthermore, they have also reiterated their support for the F1 academy. This has caused a frenzy on X as the teams have seemingly ganged up against the FIA who launched a ‘conflict of interest’ investigation based on their supposed complaints.

It’s not just the teams, as even revered F1 insiders and experts like Vincenzo Landino and Tom Bellingham have had their say on social media.

Christian Horner makes it clear Red Bull have no involvement

Given their rivalry, many expected that Red Bull were the team that likely pushed the FIA to investigate Toto and Susie Wolff. However, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has vehemently denied the same by issuing a statement to Sky Sports F1.

The other teams have reiterated Horner’s stance and have also extended their support to Susie Wolff. Moreover, Susie has herself released a damning statement to discredit the reports and the FIA’s ‘misogynistic’ investigation.