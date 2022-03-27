“It’s always been there”– Charles Leclerc admits respect for Max Verstappen was always there

Charles Leclerc reveals that he has always respected his rival Max Verstappen, against whom he had another incredible battle.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix witnessed a great battle between Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen for the win. So much that both drivers fought until they reached the finish line.

In the end, Verstappen managed to overtake Leclerc, as the former had more pace over sectors 2 and 3. Thus, after the last virtual safety car, Leclerc could do little to defend against the Dutchman.

In the end, the Monegasque had a little window to retain his lead. However, double yellow was raised after Alex Albon got his tyres punctured and crashed.

Because of that, Leclerc couldn’t operate his DRS on the straight near the pitlane. At that moment, it brought an end to his pursuit to win this Grand Prix.

Nevertheless, after the race, Leclerc said it was an incredible battle. Additionally, when David Coulthard, during his post-race interview, asked about the respect between the two drivers, Leclerc said the respect for Verstappen has always been there.

“It’s always been there, especially when you finish a race like this,” said Leclerc. “We’re on a street track, we’ve been pushing as I’ve rarely pushed before to the absolute limit, and we take risks at the end, so of course there is respect.”

Also read: Watch Charles Leclerc checking on Mick Schumacher as he was first driver to past him after latter’s horrific crash

Charles Leclerc wants this to continue

It seems like Leclerc is loving his competition with Verstappen so far. It’s for the first time after 2019 when Leclerc is getting a chance to battle at the front.

Now, it remains to be seen till when this rivalry will stick to the “sportsman spirit”. As close rivalries in F1 means that there is an end to the honeymoon period, and competitors are against each other with their all claws open.

MAX VERSTAPPEN TAKES THE LEAD BUT CHARLES LECLERC GETS BACK IN FRONT!! 🤯 📺 Live on Sky Sports F1

📲 https://t.co/RS3tXn0Ps5#SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/WuCNe44KSz — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 27, 2022

Till then, Leclerc wants this competition to continue. So far, he is leading the championship with a considerable margin, as he has 44 points in his basket.

“Oh my god! I really enjoyed that race,” Leclerc says. “It’s hard racing but fair. Every race should be like this. It was fun, I’m of course disappointed, we wanted to win today.”

Also read: Charles Leclerc gives his side of story on “inchident” with Max Verstappen