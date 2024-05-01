“Is This a Troll?”: Fans Flog Ferrari as Blue Livery Fails to Live up to the Hype

Ferrari have revealed their much-anticipated one-time livery for the Miami Grand Prix this weekend. The team had also dropped multiple teasers to create more excitement for the same. However, much to the frustration of the fans, their blue livery seems like a massive disappointment.

Fans such as Meredith have questioned Ferrari’s official social media handle if they are trying to “troll” people. The primary reason why most fans are disappointed is because the Italian outfit had revealed that they would feature a ‘blue livery’ for this weekend’s Miami GP.

However, their Miami GP livery just has a small shade of blue, leading several fans to question “where’s the all blue livery“.

Meanwhile, some other fans such as Galon decided to troll Ferrari for the same. They have hilariously claimed that they believe “Ferrari ran out of blue paint in the middle of painting“.

And then there are some fans such as Adrian, who have decided to mock Scuderia Ferrari’s new title sponsor, HP, for the team’s disappointing livery. The fan believes that HP printers perhaps “ran out of blue ink“.

Fans previously expressed frustrations with HP as Ferrari’s new title sponsor

Although Ferrari have had a far improved start to the 2024 season as compared to 2023 with a few podium finishes, their off-track activities seem to have frustrated the Tifosi. Before Ferrari’s blue livery for the Miami GP, fans expressed frustrations with the team’s decision to join forces with HP as their new title sponsor.

The team will now be called Scuderia Ferrari HP. Although this deal will mean that Ferrari will receive a whopping $90 million as sponsorship money, fans believe that a legendary outfit like the Prancing Horse requires no sponsors.

Fans such as Mari explained how having a title sponsor will “ruin” Ferrari’s reputation. While the Tifosi may be unhappy with the Italian outfit’s blue livery, they could easily be behind their side again if they confirm the signing of Adrian Newey.

With Red Bull having confirmed that the Briton will leave Milton Keynes in 2025, many expect the 65-year-old to join Ferrari next year. Reports have also claimed that Fred Vasseur is currently in London to sign Newey. Now, it will be interesting to see if the Prancing Horse can pull off his blockbuster move or not.