“Isn’t it a funny coincidence how salary cap for drivers pops up?”- Sebastian Vettel hits out at potential introduction of salary caps for F1 drivers

Talks of a salary cap being introduced for F1 drivers are reportedly underway but Sebastian Vettel for one, does not support it.

F1 drivers are some of the best paid athletes in the world. However, over the last few years that tag has been put under scrutiny as members of the management feel that there should be a salary cap.

This is mainly to prevent certain teams from ‘over paying’ for drivers. For example, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen signed a contract with Red Bull until the 2028 season that will see him earn more than $50 million a year.

A budget cap has already been introduced which has generated controversy in the paddock. The big teams in particular feel that it’s limiting their performance and development. As a result, they’ve been calling for this budget cap to be increased. Nothing regarding a salary cap has yet been announced officially, but most F1 drivers have made their stance clear.

Earlier it was Lewis Hamilton who criticized it’s introduction, and recently Sebastian Vettel joined in.

Funny how F1 teams making more money leads to talks of salary cap, says Sebastian Vettel

F1 is in a great place in terms of popularity and growth. It’s rapidly growing as a sport, and the number of viewers keep increasing especially in a market as lucrative as the USA.

Vettel feels that talks of having this cap introduced when teams are making more money than ever, is questionable.

“Isn’t it a funny coincidence that it’s the first time that teams can actually make money with racing in F1, and something like the salary cap for drivers pops up,” he said. “Just thinking, isn’t that funny?”

Back in 2020, Hamilton shared his thoughts on a potential salary cap. The seven-time World Champion talked about how drivers are stars of the sport, and deserve to be get paid as highly as they do.

“The drivers here are the stars of the sports,” he said. “They’re the ones that bring in their brands. Their reputation elevates the sport and helps it travel globally. If you look at other sports, there have been salary caps in some of them.”

“I think the difference in those places is that the individuals own their image,” he continued. “They can try to maximize their image elsewhere, whereas in F1, the sport controls the driver’s image.”

