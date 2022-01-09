F1

“It’s somewhat of a tradition”: Here’s why Carlos Sainz finishing ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc shouldn’t come as a surprise

"It's somewhat of a tradition": Here's why Carlos Sainz finishing ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc shouldn't come as a surprise
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"I hope we get to go wheel-to-wheel"- George Russell and Lando Norris want to race each other in 2022 season
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"It's somewhat of a tradition": Here's why Carlos Sainz finishing ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc shouldn't come as a surprise
“It’s somewhat of a tradition”: Here’s why Carlos Sainz finishing ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc shouldn’t come as a surprise

Carlos Sainz finished ahead of his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in the former’s debut season,…