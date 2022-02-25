“It’s hard to quantify who’s ahead of the moment”- Daniel Ricciardo thinks Mercedes and Red Bull are keeping their pace a secret

Daniel Ricciardo warns that Mercedes and Red Bull have not revealed all their cards yet while Ferrari and McLaren are making headlines.

Ferrari and McLaren have been making headlines since the pre-season testing has begun in Barcelona. However, Daniel Ricciardo thinks that Mercedes and Red Bull have chosen to keep their pace a secret.

On day one of the pre-season testing in Barcelona, McLaren’s Lando Norris topped the timesheets. His teammate, Ricciardo also tried to do the same thing on day two with the new MCL36 looking both reliable and fast.

Similarly, Ferrari looked impressive, storming through the track on day two. Charles Leclerc got his car at the top with the fastest record of 1m20s, becoming the first one to pass the 300-lap milestone.

Meanwhile, the title contenders of the 2021 season, Mercedes and Red Bull have experienced low-key starts to pre-season testing. This has left the fans to wonder whether their relentless push to win in 2021 has got them behind in the development of 2022 cars.

Daniel Ricciardo is positive about his car

Looking at the Mercedes and Red Bull’s performance, the Australian said that the teams have not revealed all of their cards yet.

“It’s hard to quantify who’s ahead of the moment, for sure,” he said.

“On the one hand, all you want is laps and we’ve had both days over 100 laps. I think we’re in a good place from that point of view.

“We seem to be at the pointy end of the times, but yeah, I don’t think Mercedes and Red Bull have really done anything, showing any cards yet, so I don’t really look [into it] too much.

“Ferrari, I think they look solid, they look consistently good. But yeah, I’m not trying to read too much into it yet.”

Furthermore, he’s happy with how his team is performing and he said that he is learning more and more. He believes that McLaren has started off on the right foot.

