“It’s absolutely genuine”: Toto Wolff clears his hostile relations with Christian Horner is not for Netflix

Mercedes’ Toto Wolff says the rivalry between him and the Red Bull boss is ‘absolutely genuine’ and isn’t them putting on a show for Netflix.

This season, there has been no love lost between Mercedes boss Toto Wolff and Red Bull’s Christian Horner. Words have been said on both sides, showing the amount of pressure built up during this championship battle between the two teams.

Going into Abu Dhabi, which is the season’s final race, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton are on equal points. Thus, the Yas Marina circuit race will be the deciding race for the driver’s championship.

With how tight this season has been for the two top teams, both Team Principals have exchanged fiery remarks, which have added to the drama this season has provided.

Toto Wolff was a guest on the F1 Nation podcast, where he gave his candid remarks on the final race going into Abu Dhabi and the season that has almost reached its conclusion.

Wolff was asked about his strained relationship with Red Bull head honcho Christian Horner on the podcast. “I think we will show respect to each other once the championship is won, in either direction,” said Wolff.

“As heated it can be between individuals, it’s gonna calm down [after the season].”

The effect of Netflix on their relationship

The podcast host inquired if the rivalry between the two was real or all just for show for the upcoming season of Drive To Survive.

“Yeah, it’s absolutely genuine because there is so much at stake. There’s ambitious people, ambitious team who are fighting tooth and nail for this championship.”

“Once you’re in that [battle], you have no ability to create a space for another person. At least for me, I have no negative or positive emotions. I’m just trying to stay in that place.”

“Sometimes, I was carried away by some comments that really annoyed me but only twice this season. The rest is no emotion. Positive or negative.”

“We are very different personalities. The way we perceive the world, I just try to stay authentic to what I believe is right and [Horner] does it his way. Maybe in the future, we can have a laugh about it but not today.” concluded the Austrian.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez would need 28 points equal to Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas in their battle for P3, so the constructor’s championship is almost certainly in the bag for Mercedes for the 2021 season.

The only thing left to be decided, who will be crowned champion this season, and that will be determined at this final race in Abu Dhabi on the 12th of December.

