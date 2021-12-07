F1

“It’s absolutely genuine”: Toto Wolff clears his hostile relations with Christian Horner is not for Netflix

"It’s absolutely genuine": Toto Wolff clears his hostile relations with Christian Horner is not for Netflix
A.Dyes

Previous Article
Valorant Champions 2021 Berlin: Team that have pulled through to the Playoffs.
Next Article
"I don't think people realize how good Max Verstappen has been": Christian Horner explains why the Red Bull ace deserves to win the 2021 World Championship for taking the title fight till end of wire despite "not the best car" with him
F1 Latest News
"I don't think people realize how good Max Verstappen has been": Christian Horner explains why the Red Bull ace deserves to win the 2021 World Championship for taking the title fight till end of wire despite "not the best car" with him
“I don’t think people realize how good Max Verstappen has been”: Christian Horner explains why the Red Bull ace deserves to win the 2021 World Championship for taking the title fight till end of wire despite “not the best car” with him

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner insists that no one deserves to win the 2021…