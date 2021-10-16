“It has been more of a sort of coin toss”– Mercedes think better pace will not determine verdict of remaining races while competing against Red Bull

Mercedes technical director James Allison thinks having only a better pace has only been a coin toss instead of a guarantee for a result.

Mercedes are in a deadlock against Red Bull amidst the championship fight, and this tug of war can head anywhere with only the last six races remaining.

Red Bull after Turkey has been fearful of Mercedes’ newfound pace. But Mercedes’ technical director James Allison thinks that only a better pace won’t guarantee a win.

“We are enjoying as we said to each other at the beginning of this season, we are enjoying the hunt for this title, because that’s what it has felt like ever since winter testing.”

“We are trying to hunt down this title. You know, if we can work well with our car over the races to come, we have something that does look competitive enough to be in that fight.”

“There is more than just speed that will determine the outcome of these races though, as the last several have shown us. There is reliability, there are pit stops.”

“There is the weather, there is the whole gamut of things that is the sort of excitement of an F1 race, and we have to perform well in all of those.”

“But we are in with a fighting chance. It’s a thrilling season and these last few races should make this a season that will be thought of for many years to come as one of the classics in F1.”

Also read: Former teammate of Michael Schumacher predicts evolution of F1 greats

Is Mercedes favourite for the USGP?

In the last six races, Mercedes have lost only once in the Circuit of the Americas. And when Red Bull last time won it there, Sebastian Vettel was leading their contention.

What’s your favourite United States Grand Prix moment? Kimi finally returning to the top step of the podium in 2018 is right up there for us… #f1 pic.twitter.com/vgkL10ghGp — PlanetF1 (@Planet_F1) October 15, 2021

Thus, the Silver Arrows are genuinely the hot favourites for the race in the United States, with track situation suiting their car. So, it only remains to be seen whether there will be a turntable in the championship fight or not.