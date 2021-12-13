F1

“It has been tense, it has been tough” – Red Bull boss Christian Horner calls out “desperate” Mercedes for protesting Max Verstappen title victory

"It has been tense, it has been tough" - Red Bull boss Christian Horner calls out "desperate" Mercedes for protesting Max Verstappen title victory
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
Mohammad Wasim Jr. castles Nicholas Pooran with inch perfect yorker during Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20I in Karachi
Next Article
"Yeah Anfernee Simons is good but why do they call him Ant?!": Anthony Edwards doesn't think the Blazers guard should be nicknamed 'Ant'
F1 Latest News
"I feel really gutted for him": Departing Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas laments at the fact that he couldn't help his teammate Lewis Hamilton win the World Championship
“I feel really gutted for him”: Departing Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas laments at the fact that he couldn’t help his teammate Lewis Hamilton win the World Championship

Valtteri Bottas said that he is disappointed at his inability to Lewis Hamilton win the…