“It has been tense, it has been tough” – Red Bull boss Christian Horner calls out “desperate” Mercedes for protesting Max Verstappen title victory

“It has been tense, it has been tough” – Christian Horner is disappointed with Mercedes for protesting Max Verstappen’s race and title victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The incredible 2021 season ended on a bitter note with reigning champions Mercedes protesting Red Bull star Max Verstappen’s victory with the race stewards.

The protest was rejected after discussions lasting hours, with Verstappen being crowned the world champion. Mercedes failed in their “desperate” attempt, as described by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner.

“It obviously felt a little bit desperate, we didn’t want it to finish in front of the stewards. They have been great competitors this year and Lewis has been a phenomenal driver.

“It has had its moments, it has been tense, it has been tough. We are just delighted with the outcome and very proud of Max tonight who has been phenomenal all year.”

Christian Horner says: “We are disappointed there has been a protest, but we trust in the FIA.” #F1 #AbuDhabiGP — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) December 12, 2021

Mercedes might appeal stewards’ decision

Mercedes might still not be done, with an appeal to the FIA International Court of Appeal likely. Not that Horner is concerned, as they are confident nothing can change Verstappen’s status as the new champion of Formula 1.

“I was surprised we ended up in with the stewards over the incidents as it was, but I wouldn’t be as surprised if they were to appeal.

“I think the race director made his position clear, the stewards made their position clear and the ruling is very clear. I think we felt the decision at the beginning of the race went against us and the decision at the end of the race was right.

“It has been a season like that, there has been marginal calls, some we have benefited from and the majority we have lost out on.

“Max was finally due a bit of luck and Latifi causing that safety car just gave us the opportunity and after Silverstone, Budapest and Azerbaijan, he felt his luck wasn’t with him today he had a bit of luck, it came at the right time and he had to make it happen.”

