“It has made a lot of progress”– Ferrari boss issues 2022 pace warning amidst this season progress

Ferrari boss is delighted with Ferrari’s progress in 2021, which indicates their threat for 2022 but wants to wait and see their calibre.

Ferrari is on the path of once again becoming a force to reckon with. Their 2021 progress in comparison to their tumultuous 2020 season is tremendous.

The Maranello based team is currently entirely focused on bringing out a perfect car for 2022. And their engine progress this season shows they are on that path.

However, Binotto warns that he wants to wait before repping his team’s pace for next year. Ferrari plans to recapture its glory in F1 next year.

“Looking at the 2022 [changes], we are back at the factory working very hard preparing the new car we can only wait and see when we are back on track at the start of next season,” said Binotto as per the GPFans.

“If I look at the race team, which is what we can judge, I think since the start of the season it has made a lot of progress. It has made a lot of progress in terms of strategy, the main we manage conversations with the drivers, we understand what we are doing.”

Tyre management is a thorn for Ferrari in 2021; claims to improve that too

Ferrari’s only scoreless Grand Prix this year has only been in France. The biggest factor to that was their poor tyre strategy amidst extreme tyre wear. However, Binotto claims to make improvements in it.

And Binotto’s claim is backed by the Ferrari duo’s recent P7 & 8 finish in Qatar, which is also attributed to being a massive tyre wear track. The recent result also allowed the Prancing horses to command an extended lead over McLaren.

Ferrari now have a roughly 40 points gap to McLaren. P3 looks secure. — formularacers (@formularacers_) November 21, 2021

“We have improved a lot in terms of tyre management and again, Qatar is the type of circuit where you are wearing a lot the tyres with the high energy in the corners,” explained Binotto.

“I think that since Paul Ricard, we have used a lot of methodology into how to do it better. The two drivers always tried to control the pace and never pushed the limit, which can be very difficult for them because they can be very keen to push more, but we told them always to try and control the pace because there was a risk of wearing it out of rubber.

“Overall I think I am judging the team progress with promise, especially in the view of what we did in Qatar.”

