“Charles is one of the greatest, if not the greatest in F1″– Carlos Sainz mightily praises his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc while in awe of his qualifying maneuvers

Carlos Sainz, who joined forces with Charles Leclerc at Ferrari in 2021, praises the Monegasque while talking about his performances.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have made an incredible partnership at Ferrari even though they are incredibly competitive with each other. Their performances together have helped them to displace Mclaren from their P3, as the Maranello based team aimed to achieve recovery in 2021.

For Mattia Binotto, the situation in Ferrari would please him. And when they aim for competing for the championship next year, this duo might shake things.

Amidst all the upward trajectory for Ferrari, Sainz is full of praises about his teammate. While praising the Monegasque’s qualifying performances, he calls him among the greatest in F1.

“I think Charles is the best in qualifying,” commented Sainz, translated with DeepL. “He is one of the greatest, if not the greatest present in F1 today. I’m only now realizing this, as I see him expressing himself at very high levels.”

“I’m not just talking about his speed, but also the fact that he has a very good work ethic. He’s good at working with the team and, to be honest, he has a lot of strengths that make him such a strong driver.”

“It’s a challenge that I enjoy – he concluded – and I know that there’s probably no one more talented than Charles in the dry lap in a Ferrari.”

Also read: Carlos Sainz is just one good result away from smashing Nico Hulkenberg’s disgraced record

Ferrari and their 2022 aspirations

After having one of the underwhelming seasons in their history– 2020, the Maranello based team decided to improve things once at a time. They declared that in 2021 they wouldn’t aspire to challenge Red Bull and Mercedes.

Instead would be focusing on their 2022 project and keep 2021 as their recovery year. So, their aim for this year was to finish at P3 in the constructors’ standings.

In that, they are almost successful. Moreover, Binotto recently revealed that none of their work for 2022 has been hampered in their battle to defeat McLaren.

⚠️ | Mattia Binotto has made clear that Ferrari’s focus has always been 2022. “We never really developed the current car, except for the power unit, but that was a development in view of 2022. All our efforts this year have been on 2022”. [https://t.co/5rflgz6HnA] — formularacers (@formularacers_) November 25, 2021

An improved engine, unquestionably upgraded Ferrari’s results, exhibits their intentions to be a title challenger next year with the new regulations. How successful will they be? It remains to be seen.

Also read: Ferrari boss’ promise to work overtime on pit-stop problems is showing results