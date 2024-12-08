“It Hasn’t Been Easy”: Max Verstappen Delivers Heartfelt Message for Red Bull After Tough Title Fight

Max Verstappen concluded his 2024 campaign with a forgetful race at the Yas Marina Circuit, as he finished P6. Not that it mattered a lot, since Verstappen already became World Champion three weeks ago. However, after the race, he reflected on just how tough the year was as a whole.

Verstappen, for the first time since 2021, had to fight hard for the title. In fact, it was a step up from before since this time, he drove a subpar RB20 with lots of balancing issues. Winning only twice since the Spanish GP in June, Verstappen had to fend off a spirited challenge from McLaren’s Lando Norris.

After the race in Abu Dhabi earlier today, Verstappen shared a heartfelt message for the Red Bull team.

That’s the chequered flag on 2024 Result: NOR, SAI, LEC, HAM, RUS, Max P6, GAS, HUL, ALO, PIA. Checo DNF. pic.twitter.com/q0TpWNP6OB — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) December 8, 2024

“It wasn’t the best or fastest race but just wanted to say a big thank you for this season guys. It hasn’t been easy times, of course, we still have things to improve on but we still won a Championship, thank you so much for all the hard work this whole year,” he said. “Enjoy also a bit of the time off and then we’ll go at it again next year.”

The Red Bull workers would admittedly want to enjoy their time off because 2025 could be more challenging. The Milton-Keynes-based outfit, having seemingly hit the developmental ceiling with the current ruleset, will be put against McLaren and Ferrari — two teams expected to step it up a notch further.

Red Bull looks forward to 2025 with one key change in mind

2025 will be the first time since Red Bull’s inception that it will be designing a car without aerodynamicist Adrian Newey, who has agreed on an Aston Martin deal. Whilst this would be a challenge in itself, the outfit is looking at a huge reshuffle to gun for the championship again next year.

Reports suggest that they have decided to part ways with Sergio Perez. He has endured his worst season as a Red Bull driver this year and is seen as a key factor in the team missing out on the Constructors’ title.

Red Bull juniors Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda are both contenders for a promotion, with the New Zealander appearing more likely to make the step up to the main team. Looking ahead to 2025, Verstappen will be hoping for a more stable RB21 to help him compete against the likes of Norris, Charles Leclerc, and Lewis Hamilton for the Drivers’ Championship.