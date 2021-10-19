“It is also not comparable”– Max Verstappen downplays his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton comparisons to Ayrton Senna-Alain Prost; change of opinion as initially the Red Bull ace liked the resemblance

Max Verstappen downplays the suggestion of Lewis Hamilton, and his rivalry is comparable to Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost battle.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton’s rivalry is the most exciting in many years. The six points difference between the two drivers in the current standings is an accurate description of it.

This has propelled the fans to compare it with a legendary on track feud between Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost. However, Verstappen doesn’t think it’s accurate and even important to him.

“I don’t attach much importance to it,” Verstappen said to the media. “I’m just here to win. I want to get the best result, but otherwise, I am not concerned. I just want to go in every weekend and win another race, but I never compare it to other drivers.”

“It is also not comparable, because some years you have more dominant cars than others. That will always be the case in Formula 1, so there is no point in comparing them.”

Though this is not the first time Verstappen has reacted to the claim, a few weeks ago, he was asked a question about his rivalry with Hamilton, “For me, Senna vs Prost sounds best,” he replied. Though, back then, also he maintained that it was not important to him.

Neither records motivate Max Verstappen

Verstappen was asked whether the aim of breaking records motivates him, considering the Briton is at the twilight of his career. However, to Verstappen, it hardly matters to him.

“As I said, I’m not into that. You can’t control that. Sometimes you have very dominant years, then you string the titles together. That’s not always the case, being able to stay dominant for so long, but that’s Formula 1.”

