‘It is like going to the Moon’ – When Michael Schumacher joined Moto GP after announcing his retirement from Formula 1

Seven times World Champion Michael Schumacher took Casey Stoner’s Ducati on a ride in Valencia in 2007 enjoying his retirement from Formula 1

Two times World champion Casey Stoner gave his 2007’s MotoGP bike to Michael Schumacher who rode at the fastest pace possible around the circuits of Valencia.

Schumacher’s best lap of 1.37.89 was just shy 5 seconds of the pace set by Dani Pedrosa’s 1.32.748 lap record.

Far better riding showcase than 2005

Michael Schumacher completed 58 laps despite not using the super powerful carbon brakes preferring the steel breaks instead.

“It is difficult to come here and set times,” Schumacher said

#27DaysUntilQatar Michael Schumacher on Casey Stoner’s Ducati GP7 at Valencia back in 2007. #KeepFightingMichael pic.twitter.com/6ZrSNQaKGs — MotoGP Fan Zone (@bgmotogp) February 7, 2020

“I remember the last time I was riding and I was about 15 seconds slower than what you could do. So I thought maybe if I could run within ten seconds, that would be nice,” expressed Regenmeister

Moreover, talking about Casey Stoner’s triumph championship win, Schumacher credited his bike, tire management, and teammates for helping him out.

Little assistance from Moto Gp legend

Thirteen times Premier class race winner Randy Mamola was there to help the German racer. Speaking about the American, Schumi said:

“Randy is a good friend and he gives me tips and explains to me what I’m doing wrong.”

“It was nice to ride in the end together and see him and he explained to me a couple of details. It is a great help if you have an experienced guy around you, “added the German.

“It is like being on earth and going to the moon” Schumacher

As per him, the 800cc bike was smoother and easier to ride than the 2005’s 990cc he rode previously. When comparing the two sports, Schumacher said that there are no sports like MotoGP.

“I tried to find a good comparison but it is difficult to say. It is impossible to compare the two (Formula One and MotoGP), as they have nothing to do with each other,” he said.

“It helps you to find the line because when you drive you to understand what you have to do, in principle, but not in detail. But to compare these two things is two different worlds – it is like being on earth and going to the moon,” he concluded.

Possibility of Schumacher driving a Moto GP bike in 2007?

“I’m just doing this for fun. I don’t I want to race, “said Schumacher, denying all the speculations of joining Moto GP in the near future.

He was 38 and was of the same age as Ducati’s factory World Superbike star Troy Bayliss. “Maybe we could be team-mates, “laughed Schumacher when talking about the age similarities.

“My Harley is pretty fast. I love motorbikes so I ride motorbikes. There is a little track and I do some supermoto in Italy and several other things.” concluded Harley rider Schumacher stating that he will get on his road bike with ease after driving the Moto GP bike.