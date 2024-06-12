“It Is Never Too Late”: Christian Horner Makes Last Ditch Effort to Turn 2026 Regulations in Red Bull’s Favor

There is still a fair bit of time left before the 2026 regulations come into force. However, the buzz around them is continuing to gain traction among fans and experts alike. The latest to join the debate are team principals who are contemplating the possible changes in the regulations FIA released. Among them is Christian Horner who has been a staunch critic of these regulations right from the start.

As per a report from Motorsport-Total, the 2026 regulations are not final yet. The World Council of the FIA hasn’t given its approval yet. That practically gives teams a chance to advocate for any changes that might favor them.

Amid this, two contrasting opinions prevail – the ones held by Toto Wolff and Christian Horner. While the Mercedes boss believes that “nothing can be done anymore”, his counterpart from Red Bull holds the opposing view.

Horner said, “It is a matter for the world governing body. And I say it is never too late [for changes]. The FIA ​​has all the know-how and the simulations [for 2026]. I trust the FIA ​​and the Formula 1 management to make the right decisions.”

Wolff, on the other hand, believes there is no chance teams can make any changes now because they have already begun work on the 2026 cars, and followed all the regulations that the FIA prescribed initially. The chassis regulations, however, can change, as per Wolff. The reason behind his belief is the restriction placed on the teams.

No team can work on the 2026 car’s chassis before January 1, 2025. That gives the ruling body ample time to listen to teams and make amendments wherever it deems necessary. Alpine Boss Bruno Famin holds the same opinion as Wolff.

The bone of contention on chassis regulations

The engine regulations dictate that the teams must equally divide the power extraction from the internal combustion engine and the electric power unit. Another major change requires them to run their engines on 100% sustainable fuel. Both these issues have reportedly handicapped the teams in terms of the power they extract.

To compensate for the underpowered engines, the FIA has ruled to manufacture low-drag chassis. The low-frag concept goes directly against the ability of the car to extract more downforce. This domino effect finally curbs the car’s ability to aggressively tackle the corners.

Red Bull would want to tip the regulations in its favor by calling for the aids that promote higher downforce. The Milton Keynes-based engineers have earned a stellar reputation in this department over the years. While that prowess takes a hit with Adrian Newey’s absence, they would hedge the bets to be in their favor if the FIA pays heed to their demands.