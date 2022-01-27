“It is not possible for Intercity”– Istanbul Park couldn’t afford Turkish GP 2022; needed governmental support to boost budget but economic crisis made it difficult

Monetary constraints cancelled the Turkish Grand Prix 2022, as the organizers didn’t have enough money to reach the demands.

In the last two seasons Turkey became the saving grace for Formula 1, when the yearly calendars were marred with cancellation. Though, even Istanbul Park cancelled their original Grand Prix date, only to return on a later date.

However, it didn’t grand Turkey a place in the 23-race long calendar for 2022. That’s not something which F1 decided, but the financial predicament of the organizers.

According to Emre Özpeynirci, a Turkish journalist, a demand of $40 million was requested from Turkey. Plus added expenses stretched the requirement to $48million.

Intercity, the main organizer at the Istanbul Park for the F1 race, reportedly doesn’t have the spending power to afford that. Thus an assistance from the government was required.

But currently, Turkey is going through a massive financial crisis. So, the state cannot undertake such project, even if it could boost the tourism in the country.

Turkish Grand Prix gave memorable moments

Nevertheless, turkey in the last two years gave some exciting races. In 2020, Lance Stroll became an unlikely pole-sitter after the qualifying. While, his team’s strategy couldn’t make him extract a great result, Lewis Hamilton gave a once in a lifetime performance to clinch his seventh world title.

The rainy weekend over the slippery asphalt was another moment of controversy over the weekend. With almost every driver showing their displeasure with the conditions.

In 2021, another dramatic race happened in Istanbul. Sergio Perez defended against Hamilton with all his might, and allowed Max Verstappen to clinch his P2 that played a pivotal role in the title victory of the Dutchman.

That race also proved to be the last win of Valtteri Bottas with Mercedes. Earlier not rated as an entertaining track, Turkey managed to give two amazing experiences to fans and change their impression.

