Max Verstappen’s Eyes on Kelly Piquet, $200K In the Background Is What Fans Are Drooling About

Max Verstappen is one of the most popular and highest-earning drivers on the grid at the moment. Despite all the popularity and the riches, he keeps a low profile. No flashy outfits or jewelry, just standard team gear with a pair of jeans to the track every race weekend. However, there are two areas where the three-time World Champion likes to spend his hard-earned money. His gaming set-up and cars.

In fact, Verstappen’s car collection is so eye-catching that after the latest revelation, fans completely ignored a ‘PDA’ (Public Display of Affection) moment with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet.

Piquet and Verstappen’s relationship isn’t a secret by any means. But both steer clear of PDA. Still, ahead of the Spanish GP, the Brazilian model posted a photo of the two kissing on Instagram. While it was an adorable picture, what most noticed was Verstappen’s $200k beast in the background.

The car in question is the Dutchman’s Porsche 911 GT3 RS. It is the same car, whose older version Verstappen bought when he first joined Red Bull in 2016- the GTS2. However, he sold the latter to make way for the new car.

Max and Kelly via kellypiquet/IG pic.twitter.com/CNcOvAUDss — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) June 20, 2024

The Porsche took most of the attention away from Verstappen and Piquet. Social media did what it does best, and provided some of the finest reactions to Piquet’s picture.

Fans can’t help but focus on the car behind Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet’s cute moment

The fans were truly thrilled to see the magnificent car from the 3x champion’s collection. Many even complimented him for his superior taste in road vehicles.

My goat is so CLEAR i mean look at the choices he makes GT3 RS OMG MAXIIIIII https://t.co/782LUKXsbc — Anakin (@RedbullAnakin) June 20, 2024

992 3RS… this guy’s taste in cars is immaculate. Not a single L https://t.co/BSYA05EKin — Enzo (@Aperta) June 20, 2024

Everyone knew that the focus of the picture was Piquet and Verstappen. But since their eyes drifted to the Porsche, fans were wondering if others too had their eyes on the car.

we’re all looking at the car https://t.co/6piVRxEQAS — Nads (@rempemania) June 20, 2024

Whether it’s on the track or off it, Verstappen seems to winning. He is the most dominant driver in F1 at the moment and is in a happy relationship with Piquet.