mobile app bar

Franco Colapinto’s Ex-GF Estelle Ogilvy, Who Started Dating Oliver Bearman Confirms Breakup

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan; Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024; Team and Driver arrivals day; Oliver Bearman, Franco Colapinto

12th September 2024; Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan; Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024; Team and Driver arrivals day; Oliver Bearman, Franco Colapinto

Credit- IMAGO / Action Plus

Oliver Bearman and Franco Colapinto ventured into F1 rather quickly with both making their debuts as replacement drivers in 2024. However, that is not the only thing the two share in common, since they have both been in a relationship with model Estelle Ogilvy.

Colapinto was the first to date Ogilvy — a 22-year-old law graduate. But soon, they broke up, only for her to start dating Colapinto’s fellow F1 rookie Bearman.

However, that did not last long, as the F1 community quickly noticed something was off; neither acknowledged the other on social media. Previously, the duo had been quite open about their relationship and active online.

Ogilvy had unfollowed Bearman, and also Haas—with whom the Briton secured a full-time F1 seat for 2025—sparking rumors that their relationship had ended.

For a long time, this was unconfirmed. That was until Ogilvy admitted to her 130k followers on Instagram that she, in fact, is single. As per @f1gossipoffical—an Instagram page that follows rumors off track—, she responded to a fan’s marriage proposal by stating “I’m single now so yes.” 

Although there has not been a public announcement from Bearman’s side, Ogilvy’s comments certainly suggest their breakup.

While there has been no confirmation regarding the reasons for their split, speculations suggest that the F2 star may have cheated on her.

Cheating rumors surrounding Bearman and Ogilvy’s breakup

Earlier this year, Bearman was spotted spending time with Charles Leclerc’s brother, Arthur. The two former teammates from junior categories were seen at a party, shortly after which TikToks posted by Ogilvy suggested that Bearman had betrayed her by cheating during the event.

While this remains speculation, it is considered an accepted fact within F1 circles.

However, it appears that Ogilvy is not finished with the F1 spotlight, as rumors suggest she has rekindled her old relationship with Colapinto. She has even followed the Argentine on Instagram again.

Neither of those involved in this ‘love triangle’ has commented on the situation, and it seems both Bearman and Colapinto will continue to keep their personal lives private, at least for now.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these