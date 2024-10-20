Franco Colapinto’s Ex-GF Estelle Ogilvy, Who Started Dating Oliver Bearman Confirms Breakup

Oliver Bearman and Franco Colapinto ventured into F1 rather quickly with both making their debuts as replacement drivers in 2024. However, that is not the only thing the two share in common, since they have both been in a relationship with model Estelle Ogilvy.

Colapinto was the first to date Ogilvy — a 22-year-old law graduate. But soon, they broke up, only for her to start dating Colapinto’s fellow F1 rookie Bearman.

However, that did not last long, as the F1 community quickly noticed something was off; neither acknowledged the other on social media. Previously, the duo had been quite open about their relationship and active online.

Ogilvy had unfollowed Bearman, and also Haas—with whom the Briton secured a full-time F1 seat for 2025—sparking rumors that their relationship had ended.

For a long time, this was unconfirmed. That was until Ogilvy admitted to her 130k followers on Instagram that she, in fact, is single. As per @f1gossipoffical—an Instagram page that follows rumors off track—, she responded to a fan’s marriage proposal by stating “I’m single now so yes.”

Although there has not been a public announcement from Bearman’s side, Ogilvy’s comments certainly suggest their breakup.

While there has been no confirmation regarding the reasons for their split, speculations suggest that the F2 star may have cheated on her.

Cheating rumors surrounding Bearman and Ogilvy’s breakup

Earlier this year, Bearman was spotted spending time with Charles Leclerc’s brother, Arthur. The two former teammates from junior categories were seen at a party, shortly after which TikToks posted by Ogilvy suggested that Bearman had betrayed her by cheating during the event.

While this remains speculation, it is considered an accepted fact within F1 circles.

However, it appears that Ogilvy is not finished with the F1 spotlight, as rumors suggest she has rekindled her old relationship with Colapinto. She has even followed the Argentine on Instagram again.

Neither of those involved in this ‘love triangle’ has commented on the situation, and it seems both Bearman and Colapinto will continue to keep their personal lives private, at least for now.