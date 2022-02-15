F1

“I expected more entertainment but it was good to see the harmony”– FIA President surprised by seeing peace between Christian Horner and Toto Wolff during F1 commission meet

"I expected more entertainment but it was good to see the harmony"– FIA President surprised by seeing peace between Christian Horner and Toto Wolff during F1 commission meet
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"I'm just locked in man!!!": Terance Mann puts forward his desire to win after torching a season high 25-points against the Splash Brothers
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I expected more entertainment but it was good to see the harmony"– FIA President surprised by seeing peace between Christian Horner and Toto Wolff during F1 commission meet
“I expected more entertainment but it was good to see the harmony”– FIA President surprised by seeing peace between Christian Horner and Toto Wolff during F1 commission meet

FIA President Ben Suleyman was surprised to see the harmony between Toto Wolff and Christian…