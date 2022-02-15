“I expected more entertainment but it was good to see the harmony”– FIA President surprised by seeing peace between Christian Horner and Toto Wolff during F1 commission meet

FIA President Ben Suleyman was surprised to see the harmony between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner during their F1 meet.

The end of the 2021 season has only tarnished the relationships between Red Bull and Mercedes due to the controversial Abu Dhabi GP. The bosses of the two teams- Christian Horner and Toto Wolff met FIA’s representation to talk about several subjects.

FIA President Ben Suleyman was surprised to see both F1 bosses be in harmony with each other. He even joked about them being cordial to each other because of Valentine’s day.

“They were in line. I think it’s because of Valentine’s Day,” jokes Ben Sulayem at Sky Sports before continuing: “They were close to each other and they were in a good mood, so that was good. I expected more entertainment but it was good to see the harmony between them.”

Other team bosses also joined the F1 commission meeting, and they were asked their opinions on the closing stages of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Though, the findings of the investigation will not be released publically. Moreover, it is widely reported that FIA race director Michael Masi’s designation is under threat.

Also read: FIA has announced implementation of structural changes in 2022

FIA announce some changes

While FIA won’t declare the findings publically, there have been other changes that have been found. Firstly, the number of sprint races will only remain three for the 2022 season.

But the points distribution of the compressed race has changed. More drivers will be rewarded, and the winner will see an increase in five points compared to last year.

Even more points up for grabs in Sprint in 2022 🤩#F1 pic.twitter.com/qlkQ0zrChN — Formula 1 (@F1) February 14, 2022

Meanwhile, there has also been an amendment in the races harmed by red flags. Last year, the Belgian GP was conducted under the safety car for four laps, where 50% of points were distributed to the top10 drivers chronologically.

Now, if under 25% race distance is completed by the leader, the top five will score: 6 points for the winner, then 4, 3, 2, 1. Between 25-50%, top nine score: 13, 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, 1. Between 50-75%, top ten score: 19, 15, 12, 9, 8, 6, 5, 3, 2, 1.

Also read: Sergio Perez and Red Bull don’t want the FIA to sack Michael Masi based on just the call he made in Abu Dhabi