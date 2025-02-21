“It Was 4 Out of 10”: Yuki Tsunoda Gives Himself a Low Rating for Car Stunt at F1 75

TSUNODA Yuki (jap), Visa Cash App RB F1 Team VCARB02, portrait during the F1 75 Live at The O2, F1 2025 season Launch event, on February 18, 2025 in London | Credits: IMAGO / PsnewZ

The 2025 Racing Bulls (RB) livery wasn’t the only thing that turned heads at the extravagant F1 75 livery launch event on the 18th of February. The duo of Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjar also made a grand entrance on the red carpet.

The RB teammates arrived at the O2 Arena in London in a classic Honda. And before they could jump out of the car and greet the fans and media, Tsunoda went on to show off his skills and performed a few donuts.

In the end, however, the Japanese racing ace wasn’t as pleased with the result as he would have hoped. Speaking to ESPN, he went on to mark his own stunt and gave himself a pretty low score.

“To be honest, it was four out of 10,” he said. The 24-year-old also stated why he dared to do the stunt at such a high-profile event.

“It’s not my best donuts. But actually, I have the same car back in Japan that’s why I know that the car can handle it,” Tsunoda added.

This Yuki Tsunoda flex at the F175 event is iconic pic.twitter.com/5OscKsHuBz — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) February 21, 2025

As it turns out, the Japanese driver did have a pretty logical reason for not giving his stunt everything. He explained that he did not want to get caught by the security personnel at the arena who genuinely scared him!

Red Bull stable gives Honda the nod in their last year of partnership

Tsunoda and Hadjar weren’t the only ones choosing to arrive at the F1 75 event in a Honda. Red Bull teammates, Liam Lawson and Max Verstappen also chose to arrive in style with the Japanese automobile giants’ car.

The 2025 season will be the final year of the Milton Keynes-based team using Honda power for their race cars. With Honda’s departure to Aston Martin and Ford’s arrival in 2026, this year would probably be the last time that the Red Bull boys get access to Honda’s cars.

The sister team RB’s choice of car was the classic Honda S2000. Costing anywhere around $27,500, the S2000 has become a staple for classic car enthusiasts. Released in 1999, to celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary, the S2000 boasts a 2-liter inline 4 VTEC engine that produces almost 250 hp.

The ‘A-team’ chose a more luxurious offering from Honda. Lawson and Verstappen arrived at the red carpet in a subliminal red Honda NSX. In fact, the NSX has a very special connection to F1 with Honda choosing Ayrton Senna to develop the car in the 1990s during their association with McLaren.