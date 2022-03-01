“It horrifies me to see two brotherhood nations in a conflict”– Russian race driver Daniil Kvyat speaks against Vladimir Putin’s aggression against Ukraine

Russian race driver Daniil Kvyat speaks against the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; calls for peace and dialogue.

Daniil Kvyat is among the prominent Russian drivers to have appeared in Formula 1. And like several other Russian sportspersons, he has also spoken against Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

The former Red Bull driver has urged the two nations to seek peace and solve the problem with dialogue. He mentions his daughter and other children to have a prosperous future without a war.

“I really hope for a peaceful solution to this situation in Ukraine,” wrote Kvyat on his Instagram story. “And that we can all live in peace. Hopefully, all parties can find a solution by sitting together and through a respectful dialogue.”

“It horrifies me to see two two brotherhood nations in a conflict. I don’t want military actions and wars to influence the future of humanity, I want my daughter and all children to enjoy this beautiful world.”

Daniil Kvyat calls Russian athletes’ suspension unfair

Ever since the invasion by Russia got reported, the sporting world has shown intense outrage against Russia. The International Olympics Committee has asked all sporting bodies to ban Russian athletes from international events.

FIA, the governing motorsport body, is recognized by IOC, and even they would have received the suggestion. While no call by FIA has been made yet, other sports bodies have banned Russia’s participation in world events, like FIFA and UEFA.

Reacting to Russian athletes getting banned, Kvyat has called it unfair. He claims that the decision is against the principle of sport- Unity and Peace.

“I also would like to highlight and address all sports federations across the world, including IOC,” he added. That sport should remain outside the politics and disallowing Russian athletes and teams from participating in world competitions is an unfair solution and goes against what sport teaches us in its principle- the unity and peace.

Who else, if not us sportspeople, will help to glue nations together in the upcoming times,” he added. In 2022, Kvyat was due to drive for G-Drive Racing in the LMP2 class in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Russian ex-F1 driver Daniil Kvyat expressed hope “for a peaceful solution in Ukraine” and said he “doesn’t want military actions and wars to influence the future of humanity”. Also calls for sports authorities to reconsider bans on Russian athletes and teams in global sport https://t.co/jkdAYAROwG — Andrew Benson (@andrewbensonf1) March 1, 2022

However, with Russian athletes getting an axe, it seems unlikely he will be active this year.

