Honda’s $624,000 Gift to Ayrton Senna Goes Up for Sale

Ayrton Senna, one of F1’s most beloved and popular superstars ever, received a gift from Honda back in 1991. The Honda NSX, which the Brazilian received that year was his personal vehicle and it has recently been put up for sale, giving enthusiasts a chance to own his historic car.

Per Vincenzo Landino, Senna used this car for his travels when he stayed in Portugal for the European leg of an F1 season. In 1991, the Sao Paulo-born driver was with McLaren-Honda. Because of this partnership, the Japanese company gifted several cars to him.

Before getting the NSX, however, Senna provided valuable inputs to Honda. This helped them develop better cars over the years, both on and off the F1 track. Landino reveals that the 1991 Honda NSX is on sale on Autotrader UK. The listed price for the same is $624,000, with its hefty price tag being down to its link to Senna, a three-time F1 World Champion.

As quoted by Top Gear, the current owner of the car, Robert McFagan said,

“It’s been a real pleasure owning what is one of the most famous cars belonging to a true sporting legend.”

The 1991 NSX is an iconic car, and its legendary and fame grew tenfold after Senna’s tragic passing. The Brazilian driver succumbed to injuries sustained during a crash at the 1994 San Marino GP, and 25 years later the NSX took to the same track.

Honda NSX Tribute to Ayrton Senna in Imola

2019 marked the 25th anniversary of Senna’s fateful crash at the Imola circuit. Drivers and teams from all over the world paid tributes to one of F1’s greatest-ever drivers.

At the Imola circuit, Senna fans filled the stands as the red NSX belonging to Senna took to the track, driven by Giancarlo Minardi. That was the last time the 1991 Honda NSX belonging to Senna was displayed in public. This year, before the sale gets finalized, it will once again go on display.

A Senna exhibition set to take place in Silverstone between 23-25 August will feature the iconic NSX. McFagan will finalize its sale only after this particular exhibition is over.