“It was a part of the failures this year”: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admits that he and his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner overstepped the line while talking to Michael Masi mid-race

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff feels that the he and Christian Horner have ‘created chaos’ while speaking to race control on the radio.

The Team Principals’ radio being broadcasted globally was a new addition to the 2021 F1 season. Whatever conversation the bosses had with race control would be heard by millions around the globe, live. It has added to the drama, but there have been moments where it turned ugly.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff and his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner were among the team bosses who used this channel very frequently. Often they would call for race director Michael Masi mid-race and ask him for justifications regarding a decision, or try to convince him into making one.

Toto Wolff asking Michael Masi not to put out the safety car #AbuDhabiGP #WTF1 — WTF1 (@wtf1official) December 12, 2021

Now that the season is over, Wolff agrees that they crossed certain boundaries. Wolff along with Ross Brawn agree that the conversations between race control and the teams should be kept private.

“I equally blame Ross and myself. Because we have been part of the decision making to broadcast more of the channels for the purpose of transparency and entertainment for the fans” said Wolff.

“There is so much going on on the intercom. Giving fans a little bit of an overview of all the little dramas that happen, like is the car breaking down, are we having some kind of strategy discussions, was meant well. But I think we overshot.”

The Mercedes chief admits that the team bosses made Michael Masi’s life hard

Toto went on to say that repeatedly calling for the race director Michael Masi mid-race, made things difficult for the stewards. One such instance was the British Grand Prix in July.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided on the opening lap in Silverstone. The next several minutes saw both team officials pleading their cases to an exasperated Masi, who repeatedly asked them to take matters up to the stewards.

Toto Wolff tells Michael Masi: “I just sent you an email…” 📧 Masi: “I don’t check my emails during the race” ❌ Anyone else get the impression he’s a bit fed up with team managers complaining to him right now? 😅#F1 #Formula1 #BritishGP 🇬🇧 — Autosport (@autosport) July 18, 2021

“I need to take myself by the nose, and Christian.” he continued. “We were given the opportunity to talk to the race director directly. And because we fight so fiercely for the interests of our teams all of us overstepped.”

“It certainly was part of the failures this year. That under pressure from the team principals also the race director’s life wasn’t made easier, certainly.”

Earlier this month, Ross Brawn announced that team principals won’t be allowed to talk to the race officials mid race, 2022 onwards. It is certainly a decision that would ease the pressure on race control’s shoulders when they have to make a decision.

