F1

“It was a part of the failures this year”: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admits that he and his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner overstepped the line while talking to Michael Masi mid-race

"It was a part of the failures this year": Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admits that he and his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner overstepped the line while talking to Michael Masi mid-race
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Sixers vs Strikers Head to Head in BBL history | Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers stats | BBL 2021 Match 16
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"It was a part of the failures this year": Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admits that he and his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner overstepped the line while talking to Michael Masi mid-race
“It was a part of the failures this year”: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admits that he and his Red Bull counterpart Christian Horner overstepped the line while talking to Michael Masi mid-race

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff feels that the he and Christian Horner have ‘created chaos’…