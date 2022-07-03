“It was absolutely amazing to be that close and in the rain at Silverstone” – Keanu Reeves talks about the British Grand Prix and confirms his Brawn GP documentary

Keanu Reeves was present at the qualifying session at the British GP and is set to host a new documentary on Brawn GP.

Keanu Reeves was present at the British Grand Prix surprising all the fans around the globe. The John Wick and Matrix movie franchises star enjoyed a wet qualifying session.

Reeves stood in the Aston Martin garage watching the qualifying session. While Reeves could not save the AMR22 from exiting in the Q1 session, there were lots to make a note of.

Later, the cameras pointed out Reeves watching the action unfold right at the race track in the heavy rain. Moreover, he is a motorsports enthusiast himself.

The Canadian actor co-founded Arch Motorcycle, which builds and sells custom motorcycles for anyone who can afford one. He drove bikes and cars in movies like My Private Idaho, The Matrix, and John Wick series notably.

No pressure, team, but you’ve got an audience… Welcome to the garage, Keanu Reeves. 💚#F1 #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/4Tj0FfKhAS — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) July 2, 2022

Keanu Reeves confirms Brawn GP documentary

Keanu Reeves was present at the Silverstone circuit thanks to former Brawn GP owner-turned-F1-managing-director motorsports, Ross Brawn.

During a chat with Martin Brundle, Reeves confirmed that he is working on a Brawn GP historic story documentary with Brawn. He stated: “Yeah, that’s what we are trying to do. We want to tell that amazing, remarkable story.”

Keanu Reeves 👋 Great to see the Hollywood star enjoying the action at Silverstone 🤩#BritishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/6bs8LKnYoh — Formula 1 (@F1) July 2, 2022

The Matrix star added: “Just the world of Formula 1 was extraordinary. It’s always extraordinary, but in that year with Brawn GP I think something really special happened.”

Reeves is set to play the host of the documentary with the story of how Brawn Gp came into shape with its sell of to Mercedes at the end.

