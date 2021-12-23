F1

“It was all about the attention of details where you could make the difference in terms of winning or being second” – World Champion Max Verstappen reflects on his battles with arch-rival Lewis Hamilton

"It was all about the attention of details where you could make the difference in terms of winning or being second" - World Champion Max Verstappen reflects on his battles with arch-rival Lewis Hamilton
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
"I was just a lazy b*stard" - Yuki Tsunoda reveals that his mid-season move to Italy helped him improve his performance
Next Article
Jaffna vs Galle LPL 2021 final Live Telecast Channel in India and USA: When and where to watch Lanka Premier League 2021 final?
F1 Latest News
"It was all about the attention of details where you could make the difference in terms of winning or being second" - World Champion Max Verstappen reflects on his battles with arch-rival Lewis Hamilton
“It was all about the attention of details where you could make the difference in terms of winning or being second” – World Champion Max Verstappen reflects on his battles with arch-rival Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen discusses his championship duel with Lewis Hamiton and how remaining impartial helped him…