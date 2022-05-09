F1

“It was frustrating when I had to give my position back to Lewis”- George Russell looks back on battling teammate Lewis Hamilton on track at the Miami GP

"It was frustrating when I had to give my position back to Lewis"- George Russell looks back on battling teammate Lewis Hamilton on track at the Miami GP
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Ayo coach Spo! Get this man off the floor already!": Joel Embiid pointing to Miami Heat bench telling Bam Adebayo where to sit leaves NBA Twitter in splits
Next Article
"Chris Paul: 6 fouls, 5 points; NBA wants LUKA DONCIC": Skip Bayless speculates that officials are favoring the Dallas Mavericks superstar
F1 Latest News
"It was frustrating when I had to give my position back to Lewis"- George Russell looks back on battling teammate Lewis Hamilton on track at the Miami GP
“It was frustrating when I had to give my position back to Lewis”- George Russell looks back on battling teammate Lewis Hamilton on track at the Miami GP

Mercedes teammates George Russell and Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a clean hard battle against one another…