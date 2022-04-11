“It was like a turtle, unbelievable” – Max Verstappen criticised the pace of the safety cars in the 2022 season

Max Verstappen feels that the Aston Martin safety cars of the 2022 season are way too slow after the Australian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen has criticised the safety cars of the 2022 season saying that the pace of the safety cars is too slow.

His statements come after the Australian Grand Prix. During the race at Albert Park, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz triggered a safety car entry at the beginning of the race. Race leader Charles Leclerc had to set the pace behind the safety car but he instead had to deal with understeer.

🎙 | From the press conference: George Russell: “The Mercedes safety car is 5s faster than the Aston Martin safety car.” Charles Leclerc: “Let’s put a Ferrari safety car, then it will be 5s faster than a Mercedes.” 😂 — Ferrari News (@FanaticsFerrari) April 10, 2022

Verstappen states that there was almost no grip on relatively cold tires. He said, “I could see Charles understeering, so I’m like ‘OK I’ll back off a bit more and get a better line’. It’s pretty terrible.”

Max Verstappen does not understand why the pace is slow

Furthermore, the 24-year-old Dutchman has no good word to say about the safety car’s performance in Melbourne. “It was like a turtle. Unbelievable,” he added.

The Red Bull driver does not understand why the safety cars go on by only 140 kilometres per hour on the straights.

In the 2022 season, the safety cars from Mercedes and Aston Martin will alternate in each race. It is not that they are slow cars but for standing at number six in the world championships, the Aston Martin safety cars are really too slow in F1.

Moreover, in recent years, safety cars have come under a lot of criticism. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been heard complaining on the radio that the pace was too slow. But in 2022 it all seems to be a bit worse.

