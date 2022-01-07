F1

“It was lovely time we spent with him”– Man who used to babysit Lewis Hamilton shares his childhood photos

"It was lovely time we spent with him"– Man who used to babysit Lewis Hamilton shares his childhood photos
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
”Zion Williamson, if it tastes good, spit it out”: Charles Barkley jokingly gives a diet plan to the NOLA youngster amid his weight issues
Next Article
"Chris Paul had already reached third, all-time ?!": Bleacher Report reveals amazing fact about Suns star after his 474th ever game with 10+ points and 10+ assists
F1 Latest News
"I think I drove the best car, three times probably"– Fernando Alonso recalls times when he had the fastest F1 car
“I think I drove the best car, three times probably”– Fernando Alonso recalls times when he had the fastest F1 car

Fernando Alonso pointed three times when he had the fastest car in the whole Formula…