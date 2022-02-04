“It will be a little bit different”– Haas boss Guenther Steiner claims Haas will be different in testing than what shown during revelation

Haas revealed its 2022 car on social media, becoming the first team this year to do so. However, Guenther Steiner claims a few things will be different.

February for F1 fans means car revelation month. On Friday, Haas became the first team to reveal its new car for the 2022 season. The livery for this year is exactly similar to the 2021 season, and fans are having a field day making memes out of it.

Additionally, people on social media managed to find differences in Haas’ VF-22 and the model car F1 showed. Like wider sidepods, lower mount, etc.

However, Guenther Steiner has come to give a disclaimer beforehand. The American team’s boss explains that the VF-22 will be a bit different when it marches down for Barcelona tests than what it is now.

“I think how different it looks in Barcelona you will see in two weeks,” said Steiner. “It will be a little bit different, obviously. We are not saying now that it is exactly the same.”

The renderings revealed today represent “a stage of development”, said Steiner. “We don’t want to define it but it’s going in that direction.”

Also read: Dates of Drive To Survive Season 4 is out as it recalls the dramatic highlights of the last season

Haas will not change after tests

He further stated that the new car would not have any significant changes from the date of tests to the first Grand Prix of the 2022 season in Bahrain.

Launching the new era of Formula 1 cars 🙌 Proudly presenting the #VF22 #HaasF1 #FWD2022 pic.twitter.com/JvK9YoJjbb — Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 4, 2022

“It’s a complete new car,” he said. “It’s always exciting when you go out the first time, where will the gremlins be? Last year obviously we had a carry-over car and there is a lot less gremlins in a carry-over than a complete new car.”

“So the expectation is to go out there and do solid laps. That is the first expectation because if you are reliable and you can get going, you learn a lot, you can develop, you can get data so you can get the best set-up for the first race on the car and just do a a good session.”

Also read: Alpha Tauri boss takes a dig at Haas by suggesting teams with two rookie drivers have ‘no chance’ at succeeding