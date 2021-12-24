“It will be completely controlled by Red Bull” – Honda have no intentions to u-turn on sabbatical after Max Verstappen title victory

“It will be completely controlled by Red Bull” – Honda is delighted at their title victory with Max Verstappen but confirm this won’t compel them to stay on in Formula 1, for the time being.

Honda F1 managing director Masashi Yamamoto is proud of its association with the Red Bull family, having had a successful few seasons, culminating in the maiden title victory for Max Verstappen this season.

The Japanese automobile giants are leaving the sport – albeit on a sabbatical – despite their success with the energy drinks company, breaking the stranglehold Mercedes had over the sport in the turbo-hybrid era.

This has been re-confirmed by Yamamoto, stressing the company’s pivot towards becoming carbon-neutral. F1 is working hard on the same, as it moves towards becoming more sustainable.

“Leaving F1 was a very big decision from Honda and it was for the carbon-neutral [targets] and for the customers all over the world.

“So although we are having good results this year, we never had the discussions to stay here.”

Honda’s influence in Red Bull Powertrains

Honda will continue to provide support to Red Bull and AlphaTauri, via the Red Bull Powertrains company created for engine development purpose.

But Yamamoto has clarified Red Bull will carry all the decision-making powers, with Honda providing technical and intellectual support.

“It will be completely controlled by Red Bull.

“But in accordance with Red Bull Racing and accordance with Red Bull’s requests and in order to support as much as possible in F1 AlphaTauri and Red Bull, Honda will make our best [efforts].”

Also Read “He smiled for the first time in three years”: Red Bull team principal Christian Horner talks about Honda boss’s emotional moment following their moment of glory in Abu Dhabi