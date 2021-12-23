F1

“He smiled for the first time in three years”: Red Bull team principal Christian Horner talks about Honda boss’s emotional moment following their moment of glory in Abu Dhabi

"He smiled for the first time in three years": Red Bull team principal Christian Horner talks about Honda boss's emotional moment following their moment of glory in Abu Dhabi
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Every year, we beat the year before" - Dana White on record breaking UFC PPV buys in 2021.
Next Article
LPL 2021 final Man of the Match today: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators LPL 2021 final?
F1 Latest News
"El Plan is here to stay": Fernando Alonso wants to keep racing in F1 for at least two or three more years
“El Plan is here to stay”: Fernando Alonso wants to keep racing in F1 for at least two or three more years

Fernando Alonso hopes to remain in F1 for two or three more years, after which…