“He smiled for the first time in three years”: Red Bull team principal Christian Horner talks about Honda boss’s emotional moment following their moment of glory in Abu Dhabi

Red Bull chief Christian Horner admits that Honda boss Toyoharu Tanube ‘had the biggest smile’ following Max Verstappen’s win in Abu Dhabi.

Tanabe has been the technical director for Honda in F1 since 2018. He has worked with Alpha Tauri and Red Bull during his time in the sport and has been regarded as a man who rarely shows any emotion.

However, Horner revealed that the Japanese were the happiest person on the paddock following Verstappen’s impressive last-lap win in Yas Island. The Red Bull driver passed Lewis Hamilton on the final lap to win his first World Title. Moreover, it was Honda’s first World Championship since Ayrton Senna’s victory in 1991.

Christian Horner looked back on what has been a brief but successful journey with the Japanese company. “It’s a great shame that Honda are leaving Formula 1 officially.” Horner said.

“It’s the first World Championship for them in 30 years. So it’s an enormous moment for them. Tanabe San was there 30 years ago to witness that. He looks remarkably similar 30 years later, and he’s the type of guy that we haven’t seen a smile in three years.”

Also read: Honda reveals its best moments with McLaren and Red Bull as it takes a sabbatical from Formula 1

Red Bull is immensely proud of what they achieved with Honda

Honda announced earlier that they would leave F1 at the end of 2021. They only returned to the sport in 2015 to partner with McLaren, but that didn’t go to plan. They struggled massively with pace and reliability issues, and the Japanese company ended up moving over to Alpha Tauri (then Toro Rosso) in 2018.

The following year, they allied with Red Bull, which began their journey back to the top. Now, Honda can leave the world of F1 on a high, with Max Verstappen being their first World Champion in 30 years.

Christian Horner admitted that Tanabe’s smile was the widest in the Red Bull garage after the Dutchman’s last lap glory.

“Removing his mask in Abu Dhabi, there was the biggest smile from ear to ear. And we’re tremendously proud of what we’ve achieved with Honda.” said Horner.

“We’re tremendously grateful for everything that they’ve provided and given us. Now we look forward to the future without Honda officially, but still maintaining a relationship with them over the next few years.”

Also read: Ex McLaren driver claims 20 years ago people would have destroyed Sergio Perez for helping Max Verstappen