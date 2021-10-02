“It will help you guys, too. Less questions” – Aston Martin reveal if Sebastian Vettel is being considered for the 2023 F1 season

“It will help you guys, too. Less questions” – Aston Martin team principal Otmar Szafnauer wants to sort out the 2023 future of Sebastian Vettel at the earliest.

Aston Martin has ‘No Time to Die’ in Formula 1, as they look to win their first-ever title in the next few seasons. And for this purpose, they signed four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel this season.

Vettel the King of overtakes in 2021 👑 With Stroll in second overall making it an @AstonMartinF1 1-2 📈#F1 #Motorsport pic.twitter.com/Fyk6SiUdhW — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) October 2, 2021

The German has been confirmed for next season too alongside Lance Stroll, with the announcement coming in mid-September. This supposed delay is precisely what boss Otmar Szafnauer wants to avoid for the 2023 season. If they would want to keep him still, that is.

Will Aston Martin continue with Sebastian Vettel in 2023?

Vettel has the champion’s pedigree and would be ideal to anchor Aston Martin’s ship in the next few years, much like how Valterri Bottas will do at Alfa Romeo. But Aston Martin’s Romanian boss is not confirming if Vettel will indeed continue beyond 2022, instead choosing to use the word “ponder”.

“We’ll do that earlier next year. It will help you guys, too. Less questions.

“I haven’t even considered it. We’ve just got through this, but good question – let me ponder over that over Christmas. We usually don’t disclose, out of respect for Seb, the details of his contract and the things we negotiated.

“We like Seb, he likes us and let’s see what happens. Like I said, even over Christmas we could contemplate that stuff. Let’s have a good year in 2022 and then decide.”

