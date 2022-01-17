“It will not be to drink tequila”– Toto Wolff claims he will meet Lewis Hamilton in February amidst retirement rumours since 2021 controversial season end

Lewis Hamilton hasn’t been amidst the public eye since the end of the 2021 season, which pulled retirement rumours ahead of the new season.

Mercedes is preparing itself to have another dominant season in Formula 1, as their preparation with the 2022 regulations is still on its way. Though, there are doubts over his star driver Lewis Hamilton even returning.

This could be a big problem for Mercedes, as they would be losing their most valuable asset. Giving an update on Hamilton’s future, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff claims he will meet the Briton in February.

“No matter what obstacle has been put in Lewis’ way, he’s known all his life that he has to do his speaking on the track,” the Austrian said to Kronen Zeitung. “Mind you. It’s incredibly difficult for him until he finds the path between right and wrong. He just needs time.

“At the latest, we will meet again in February, and it will not be to drink tequila. I had enough of that in Abu Dhabi,” Wolff added. “He will never forget what happened in Abu Dhabi because what happened to Lewis was a mistake.”

“He was unbeatable on that day until the officials blew a fuse and decided to commit several infringements. It is difficult to understand and something that will always stay with us.”

“Max (Verstappen) was a worthy champion throughout the season, but on that day Lewis was better and he did not win.”

Lewis Hamilton expected to annihilate everyone in 2022

Meanwhile, there has been a sense of sympathy among the opinion-makers in the F1 media towards Hamilton. Therefore, they expect the seven-time world champion to come back even stronger next season.

2021 proved to me that Lewis Hamilton is still one of the most clutch athlete performers of all time. This man will always turn up when it comes down to crunch time. pic.twitter.com/4VvbtMD1QA — R (@frontwings) January 16, 2022

As of now, Mercedes are expected to once again be the fastest car on the grid for the 2022 season despite the new regulations. It only remains to be seen whether Hamilton would be willing to claim his redemption.

