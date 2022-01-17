F1

“It will not be to drink tequila”– Toto Wolff claims he will meet Lewis Hamilton in February amidst retirement rumours since 2021 controversial season end

"It will not be to drink tequila"– Toto Wolff claims he will meet Lewis Hamilton in February amidst retirement rumours since 2021 controversial season end
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Getting 64 points doesn’t mean anything when you lose.": When Michael Jordan and the Bulls failed to secure a win, despite dropping 64 points on a rookie Shaquille O'Neal and the Orlando Magic
Next Article
“We’re just asking for Nikola Jokic to be officiated like everybody else”: Aaron Gordon expresses his dissatisfaction with the Nuggets MVP not getting foul calls despite getting hit every play
F1 Latest News
"It will not be to drink tequila"– Toto Wolff claims he will meet Lewis Hamilton in February amidst retirement rumours since 2021 controversial season end
“It will not be to drink tequila”– Toto Wolff claims he will meet Lewis Hamilton in February amidst retirement rumours since 2021 controversial season end

Lewis Hamilton hasn’t been amidst the public eye since the end of the 2021 season,…